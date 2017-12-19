Filed Under:Lady Gaga, Las Vegas, monsters
Apr 22, 2017; Indio, CA, USA; Lady Gaga perform during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: The Desert Sun-USA TODAY NETWORK

Looks like Las Vegas is going to be swarmed with ‘monsters’ next year as Lady Gaga is gearing up for her own Las Vegas residency.

With Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez leaving the iconic strip next year, Mother Monster is said to kicking off her concert spectacle shortly after.

Gaga, who is currently thrilling audiences worldwide on her ‘Joanne World Tour,’ is tipped to earn in the ballpark of $400,000 per performance. Which, if true, would net her  a take-home total of almost $15 million.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live