Apr 22, 2017; Indio, CA, USA; Lady Gaga perform during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: The Desert Sun-USA TODAY NETWORK

Looks like Las Vegas is going to be swarmed with ‘monsters’ next year as Lady Gaga is gearing up for her own Las Vegas residency.

With Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez leaving the iconic strip next year, Mother Monster is said to kicking off her concert spectacle shortly after.

Gaga, who is currently thrilling audiences worldwide on her ‘Joanne World Tour,’ is tipped to earn in the ballpark of $400,000 per performance. Which, if true, would net her a take-home total of almost $15 million.