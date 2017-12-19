Jan 29, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; John Krasinski presents the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role during the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

“The Office” finished its final season in 2013 and I have spent every second since watching the old episodes on Netflix.

It has been reported that NBC is interested in bringing back another season of the beloved show and before you even ask the question that I already know you are going to ask, let me just answer it for you. Michael Scott (Steve Carell) will not be a part of it.

The rest of the cast is said to be filled out by some folks from the original series and some newcomers, but even with the loss of Michael Scott, there are a lot of questions still left to be answered after last season.

Is Dwight Schrute still the Regional Manager of Dunder Mifflin? Is the greatest love story of all-time still going on between Jim and Pam? How about the relationship between Dwight and Angela? What is Toby doing?

We need answers and it looks like we just may be getting them.

“The Office” revival is set to air during the 2018-19 season.