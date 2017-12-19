Filed Under:Kobe, Kobe Bryant, Lakers, Los Angeles Lakers

I have been a huge basketball fan since I was a kid! My favorite player was and still is Allen Iverson.

Iverson’s all time rival was always Kobe Bryant and his Lakers. AI could never quite get passed Kobe and his team alone but he did come close making those championship games between the Lakers and Sixers some of the greatest games ever played!

Even though AI never did get a ring which I think he deserved you can’t deny the epicness that is Kobe Bryant! When he graced the court you were in awe thinking did he just do that?!? Such a talented basketball player and no one like him! This jersey retirement was well deserved! Congratulations Kobe!

