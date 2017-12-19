Winter SolsticeWinter Solstice (Dreamstime)

By Evonne Ermey

We are stumbling toward the end of 2017 and on Thursday, December 21, those in the Northern Hemisphere will experience the shortest, darkest day of the year – The Winter Solstice.

Unlike previous years, this Winter Solstice carries the ominous threat of bad luck. It is the first Winter Solstice since 1664 where the sun will follow Saturn into Capricorn, just minutes apart. What does this mean?

Astrologist and author Neil Spencer says on his website that “matters Capricornian are brought to the fore: the establishment, the patriarchy, big business, property.” While on a personal level this arrangement can be a useful one, Spencer says, “on a macro-level, it doesn’t promise much in the way of fruitful change.”

Depending on your sun sign, you may be affected more or less.

The good news is, once we make it through this unlucky day, we can literally begin to see the light again. The first day of winter marks the march towards longer days.