Unless otherwise indicated below, KEGY’s general contest rules apply to KEGY-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular KEGY-FM contest, please see below. You can also view KEGY-FM’s General Contest Rules or review Entercom’s Privacy Policy.

Knott’s Merry Farm Tickets

12/18/17 – 12/22/17

Entercom general contest rules apply. Contest Entry period: 12/18/17 at 6:00am – 12/22/17 at 11:59pm. Prizes: Four (4) tickets to Knott’s Merry Farm. Value: $316.00. Winner(s) will be chosen by the 20th caller to 833-288-0973 at the designated contest times. No purchase of any kind is required to enter this contest. Otherwise, KEGY’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

New Year’s Eve Weekend Featuring Savi

Entercom general contest rules apply. Contest Entry period: 12/18/17 at 6:00am – 12/22/17 at 11:59pm. Prizes: Two (2) tickets to Omnia New Year’s Eve featuring DJ Savi on December 31, 2017. Value: $120.00. Winner(s) will be chosen by the 20th caller to 833-288-0973 at the designated contest times. No purchase of any kind is required to enter this contest. Otherwise, KEGY’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Charlie Puth: The Voicenotes Tour

Entercom general contest rules apply. Contest Entry period: 12/18/17 at 6:00am – 12/22/17 at 2:59pm. Prizes: Two (2) tickets to Charlie Puth: The Voicenotes Tour at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre on August 20, 2018. Value: $70.00. Winner(s) will be chosen by the 20th caller to 833-288-0973 at the designated contest times. No purchase of any kind is required to enter this contest. Otherwise, KEGY’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

ED SHEERAN TICKETS

11/20/17 – 11/22/17

Entercom general contest rules apply. Contest Entry period: 11/20/17 at 6:00am – 11/22/17 at 11:59pm. Prizes: Two (2) tickets to Ed Sheeran concert at the Rose Bowl on August 18, 2018. Value: $100.00. Winner(s) will be chosen by the 20th caller to 833-288-0973 at the designated contest times. No purchase of any kind is required to enter this contest. Otherwise, KEGY’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

ENERGY 97.3’s SeaWorld Christmas Celebration

11/20/17 – 11/22/17

Entercom general contest rules apply. Contest Entry period: 11/20/17 at 6:00am – 11/22/17 at 11:59pm. Prizes: Four (4) tickets to ENERGY 97.3’s SeaWorld Christmas Celebration on December 8, 2017. Value: $279.96. Winner(s) will be chosen by the 20th caller to 833-288-0973 at the designated contest times. No purchase of any kind is required to enter this contest. Otherwise, KEGY’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Tonya & Sonic’s ThanksGIVING BACK

11/2/17 – 11/22/17

Entercom general contest rules apply. Contest Entry period: 11/6/17 at 6:00am – 11/22/17 at 9:59am. Prizes: One (1) $25 gift card to Grocery Outlet. Value: $25.00. Winner(s) will be chosen by the 20th caller to 833-288-0973 at the designated contest times. No purchase of any kind is required to enter this contest. Otherwise, KEGY’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Free Donut Friday

1/11/17 – 12/31/17

For the Free Donut Friday online contest, enter between 1/11/17 on 12:00am and 11:59pm on 12/31/17 by completing the entry form on ENERGY 97.3’s contest page. Approximately twice per month during the contest period, one winner will be randomly selected, and upon verification, receive a visit from ENERGY 97.3 staff and two dozen donuts from Nomad Donuts, valued at approximately $72.00. Prizes are subject to change. Otherwise, KEGY’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

CARE Award

7/10/17 – 6/29/18

For the CARE Award online contest, enter between 7/10/17 on 12:00am and 11:59pm on 6/29/18 by completing the entry form on ENERGY 97.3’s contest page. Approximately once per month during the contest period, one winner will be randomly selected, and upon verification, receive one (1) gift card valid for a 50-minute spa service at The Spa at Hotel del Coronado, valued at approximately $400.00. Prizes are subject to change. Otherwise, KEGY’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.