G-Eazy’s “No Limit” has already made its mark on the world by climbing up the charts and its instrumental was even featured in one of the greatest remixes of all time by our morning show hosts, Tonya and Sonic.

With Tonya and Sonic’s music video still in the process of being edited, G-Eazy and Co. beat them to the punch by finally releasing the music video for “No Limits” and it certainly wasn’t shy on star power.

Already blessed with fierce verses from the future Queen of Rap, Cardi B, and A$AP Rocky, the visual was designed for the remix, which adds Juicy J, French Montana, and Belly into the equation.

First and foremost, Cardi B can straight up get it! Watching her swim naked in a pool full of cash is something I will never forget. I am absolutely in love with this human being and I want to scream it on top of a mountain.

In other news, A$AP Rocky sits on top of a mountain of money because he can and G-Eazy surrounds himself with his boys, French, Juicy, Belly, who surround themselves with a bunch of twerking women.

This is exactly what rap music videos are supposed to be about.