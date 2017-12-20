Hummmmmm… ice cream or fro yo? Yummm A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 30, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

It happened! Khloe Kardashian finally confirmed that she is, indeed, pregnant.

The announcement came in the form of an Instagram post of her and baby-daddy, Tristan Thompson’s hands resting on her baby bump.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” Khloe gushed in her Instagram post before showering thanks on her family, Tristan and her fans. “I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life.”

We don’t know how far along she is, but it looks like she’s got a good little bump there. Congratulations Khloe and Tristan.