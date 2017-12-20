YAS, @Sia and @brookesimpson! RT if that performance left you SPEECHLESS. Literally, there are no words for how good those boss ladies just were. #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/XyUhvYlAyv — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 20, 2017

After another great season of The Voice, the finale of season 13 was star-studded, featuring major performances, with stars such as N.E.R.D., Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson singing their latest hits. But that wasn’t why people were tuning in or the reason why you are even reading this blog.

The winner of Season 13 of The Voice is 23-year-old Chloe Kohanski of Team Blake Shelton, giving him his sixth win during his time with the show. The NBC singing competition’s runner up was Addison Agen, followed by Brooke Simpson and Red Marlow.

YASSS KWEEN! We’ve never seen The Voice stage like that before and all we can say is, WE WANT MORE. @Chrisweaver and Friends along with the one and only, @JessieJ just SLAYED. #VoiceResults pic.twitter.com/ncwvKj79iH — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 20, 2017

The two-hour live show also paired the final four with some of their idols. Agen performed a duet of Don’t Know Why with Norah Jones, Kohanski sang White Wedding with Billy Idol, Simpson teamed up with Sia on Titanium and Marlowtook the stage with Vince Gill for When I Call Your Name.