(Photo: Brianna Agcaoilli)

While everyone was watching Jay-Z last night, I opted out to see Kehalni at the Observatory in North Park. I’ve got no regrets about it, whatsoever!

I love Kehlani! If you love R&B and haven’t heard any of her albums download them ASAP, you’re gonna love her music.

Believe it or not this was actually her first show ever in San Diego, and I’m so happy I could catch her. Next time she’s here, you totally should too!