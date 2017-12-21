Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

Holy picture perfect! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their official engagement photos and to say they are stunning would be the understatement of the century.

The two photos were taken by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.

In the first photo, Meghan and Harry are seen embracing each other as they sit on outdoor stone steps. Harry dons a simple blue suit with a matching tie, while Meghan stuns in a black dress with a sheer top covered in gold leaf embroidery.

The second is significantly more intimate. Spotlighted by the eye-closed, intimate look at one another, the close-up shot shows both Meghan and Harry with their heads pressed together.