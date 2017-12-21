San Diego’s very own former W.W.E. Rey Mysterio is back at Sycuan Casino with his spectacular “Lucha Wonderland” on the Live & Up Close Stage on Friday, December 22nd at 8p. Listen to Beto from 3p-7p for a chance to win a pair of tickets. When he tells you to call, be caller 20 at 833-288-0973 to win!

Join Rey Mysterio and fellow W.W.E. world champions for a star-studded action packed night of high flying Lucha Libre Wrestling. Tickets are on sale now. You can get your online at Sycuan.com or at the Live and Up Close tickets office.