In what may be the greatest music video to ever exist, Mystical Tearz (Tonya) and Sonic remix G-Eazy’s “No Limits” and gives it the Christmas-twist that it so desperately needed.

The video features everything from Santa Claus hanging out with some “naughty” girls to Mystical Tearz poppin’ bottles next to the Christmas Tree.

Tis’ the season for Santa to bring us that Christmas money.