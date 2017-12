SZA releases the music video for “The Weekend” and it’s causing quite the stir among her fans.

“The Weekend” was a favorite for SZA lovers, but that doesn’t mean that they were just going to automatically like the video. Fans went to social media to trash the video.

I’m glad the Weekend came out before SZA’s music video to it did cause I promiseeee you the song wouldn’t have gotten as much love if it released with this weak ass video — Officially Jaded (@savvysavageee) December 22, 2017

The music video for Sza's song, "The Weekend", doesn't really match up. For me, a great music video is a visual extension of the tone and/or aesthetic a song encapsulates. The MV is beautiful and well shot, but lacks the emotional despair & pining. — X (@XLNB) December 22, 2017

Watch above and decide for yourself if you agree with the outraged fans.