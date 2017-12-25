The Kiss The Bride Show is coming to Pala Casino on January 7th.  Sign up below for a chance to win the ULTIMATE Queen ‘B’ prize package!

One lucky Queen ‘B’ will receive:

  • Four (4) tickets to the Kiss The Bride Show
  • Free One-night stay at The Pala Casino Spa & Resort
  • Four (4) passes to the The Choices Buffet
  • A Bottle of Wine, courtesy of Wilson Creek Winery
  • All-inclusive vacation 3 days and 2 nights at the Viva Resort, with locations in Mexico, Bahamas, and Punta Cana!

For details about the Kiss The Bride Show, visit KissTheBrideShow.com.

