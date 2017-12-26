Broadway San Diego presents DIRTY DANCING – THE CLASSIC STORY ON STAGE coming to the San Diego Civic Theatre February 9-11, and ENERGY wants you to have the time of your life! Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

DIRTY DANCING – THE CLASSIC STORY ON STAGE is a record-breaking live theatre sensation, exploding with heart-pounding music, passionate romance, and sensational dancing. London’s Sunday Express says “This crowd-pleasing stage adaptation hits the jackpot!” The show features the hit songs, “Hungry Eyes,” “Hey Baby,” “Do you Love Me?” and the heart-stopping “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” which you will, when you come see it! For tickets and info, go to BroadwaySD.com/dirty-dancing.

Rating: Mature themes.