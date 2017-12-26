Filed Under:Christmastime, jungle bells, San Diego Zoo

Give your family the gift of Jungle Bells this holiday season. Listen to ENERGY 97.3 all weeklong for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets!  When we tell you to call, be caller 20 at 833-288-0973 to win!  Jungle Bells transforms the San Diego Zoo with holiday shows and activities for the entire family. Open most evenings from Dec 8th through January  1st . For more details, visit SanDiegoZoo.org. Jungle Bells – presented by California Coast Credit Union.

Jungle Bells runs from December 8 through January 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live