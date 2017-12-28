Filed Under:Cars, Marvy J., Marvy J. Slay, san diego convention center, San Diego Internationl Auto Show, SD Auto Show

Get those vocals READY!

marvyjcarshow Marvy J.s Blog: Sing with ME at the San Diego Auto Show!

THIS SATURDAY! Get your saaaaaaaang on at the San Diego Auto Show 2PM-4PM— San Diego Convention Center!

Over 400+ vehicles from all over the GLOBE, more than 20+ vehicle debuts you’ll be the FIRST to see that aren’t even in showrooms yet, interactive activities, family entertainment and SO MUCH MORE!

And….. SO EXCITED TO CARPOOL CONCERT WITH YOU! Come by the Energy tent, I’ll be there with the squad!!! Hop in a brand new car, sing-along with me and show me your karaoke skills, and WIN PRIZES!

More information and e-tickets at SDAUTOSHOW.COM!

carshow Marvy J.s Blog: Sing with ME at the San Diego Auto Show!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live