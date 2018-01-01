(Image courtesy of Mission Federal Credit Union)

Did you Know that you can touch hearts, save lives and make a real difference in the fight against heart disease and stroke?

Join Mission Fed and Go Red for women in fighting the number one health threat to women: Heart disease. Visit any Mission Fed branch January 17th through the end of February to get your red dress pin, while supplies last, for a suggested $5 donation.

Your donation will benefit the lifesaving work of The American Heart Association. You can help prevent heart disease by learning your family history, understanding the risk factors and empowering yourself and your loved ones to live healthier lives.

Help spread awareness by wearing a red dress pin.

Remember to pick one up, while supplies last, at any of our thirty local Mission Fed Branches. You, too can make a difference in the battle against heart disease.

To learn more. visit MissionFed.com/gored.

And thanks, Mission Fed.