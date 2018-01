Join ENERGY 97.3 on Saturday, January 13 for Padres FanFest presented by T-Mobile from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Petco Park. Enjoy player autographs, kids activities, Q&A sessions, interactive experiences, the annual Padres Foundation Garage Sale and much more!

Tickets are complimentary and available for redemption. Claim your tickets today!