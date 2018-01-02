Filed Under:Anastasia Grey, Dakota Johnson, fifty shades, Fifty Shades Freed, Jmaie Dornan

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are ready for their highly-anticipated climax in the newest trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, and that might just end with a special delivery.

Anastasia Grey has really came into her during this epic adventure and this trailer showcases Mrs. Grey being the dominant one in the final movie in the trilogy.

This teaser for the finally installment ramps up the action-adventure aspect of the third movie, but it definitely doesn’t stray too much from the sensual S&M play that made “Fifty Shades of Grey” such an insanely popular book.

