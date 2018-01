NBC made it official Tuesday morning, naming Hoda Kotb the permanent co-host alongside Savannah Guthrie. Hoda has been filling in alongside Guthrie since Lauer was shockingly fired a month ago after sexual harassment allegations.

Guthrie and Kotb made their official debut this morning as Today co-anchors from 7-9 a.m., alongside weather anchor Al Roker and co-host Carson Daly. Kotb will also continue co-hosting the 10 a.m. hour with Kathie Lee Gifford, as she has done since 2008.