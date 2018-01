ENERGY 97.3 wants you to ROCK with the animals at the San Diego Zoo’s new Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks! Listen in all this week for a chance to win! When we tell you to call, be caller 20 at 833-288-0973 to win! The San Diego Zoo’s new Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks highlights some of Africa’s most extraordinary species, as you wander through six different habitats from savanna to seashore. For more details, visit SanDiegoZoo.org.