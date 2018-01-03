Filed Under:Ellen Page, marriage, relationships
(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

By Evonne Ermey

Actress Ellen Page and her girlfriend Emma Portner have officially tied the knot!

Page announced the news publicly on Instagram with a series of photos of the couple – the first photo shows two hands with wedding bands. Congratulations, ladies!

“I can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner” Page captioned the post.

I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!

A post shared by Emma Portner (@emmaportner) on

The couple has been together since, at least, July, when they were first spotted smooching outside Cafe Gratitude in Hollywood, Calif.

Happy Holigays ❤️🌲

A post shared by @ ellenpage on

