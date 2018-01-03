By Evonne Ermey
In-N-Out’s menu is infamously simple – A few solid burger choices, fries and shakes. Quality over quantity. So when the California burger chain makes an addition to the menu, it’s a big deal.
As of two weeks ago, customers can purchase hot cocoa – an 8 oz. cup with mimi marshmallows skimming the surface. The marshmallows come in a packet and can be ordered on the side.
An In-N-Out customer service rep told us that the drink is available at all locations and is a mixture of powdered milk and water.
The last item added to the menu was lemonade, more than 15 years ago.
