Photo Credit: Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA

By Evonne Ermey

In-N-Out’s menu is infamously simple – A few solid burger choices, fries and shakes. Quality over quantity. So when the California burger chain makes an addition to the menu, it’s a big deal.

As of two weeks ago, customers can purchase hot cocoa – an 8 oz. cup with mimi marshmallows skimming the surface. The marshmallows come in a packet and can be ordered on the side.

An In-N-Out customer service rep told us that the drink is available at all locations and is a mixture of powdered milk and water.

The last item added to the menu was lemonade, more than 15 years ago.

 

 

