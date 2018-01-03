Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all. In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/NMO7QsAfyI — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 2, 2018

To those who think the difference between “Gangster” and “Gangsta” isn’t a big deal, you are out of your mind, and have probably never even listened to a second of Collio’s material.

Nick A.K.A. the dorkiest contestant on Jeopardy in recent memory thought he was some slick dude after “correctly” answering “A song by Coolio from ‘Dangerous Minds’ goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic.”

Nick decided to embarrass himself on national television and responded with, “Gangster’s Paradise Lost” instead of “Gangsta’s Paradise Lost.” Nick was awarded $1,600 for the answer. However, host Alex Trebek had the sad task of later telling Nick that the judges had reviewed his response and could not let him keep the points. Because he got the answer wrong, an additional $1,600 was taken from his score, meaning the flub ultimately cost him $3,200.

I’m sorry Nick, but I have to say you deserve this. Be better.