I’ve never been more afraid to grow up in my entire life. I truly cannot imagine a world without chocolate.

Because of recent climate change in South America, where cocoa plants originate, the area is no longer sustainable for the plants, therefore eliminating their existence, Journalist Erin Brodwin reported in a Business Insider article last week, causing chocolate lovers like ourselves to freak the heck out.

When we looked the information up on Snopes, they had a much less grim chocolate prediction – We’re racing towards a considerable reduction of the production of chocolate, not necessarily biological extinction.

We hope Snopes is right because a world with no chocolate isn’t just robbing us of chocolate bars- It means no more chocolate chip cookies, no more brownies, no more Ben and Jerry flavors with chocolate ice cream swirled in. No more chocolate cake, nor frosting. No more Coco Puffs. No more chocolate syrup

God help us.