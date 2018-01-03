Photo: Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Taylor Swift has just added seven dates to her long-awaited Reputation Tour.

The singer added Santa Clara, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Foxboro, Minneapolis and Dallas to the schedule. The new shows are all second nights at previously announced venues.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 31. As usual, fans will be able to purchase tickets in advance through Taylor Swift Presale, the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. Fan registration runs from 10 a.m. ET on Friday (Jan. 5) until 10 a.m. ET on Jan. 18.

See Taylor’s full tour itinerary w/the new dates in bold below.

5/8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

5/11 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

5/12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

5/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

5/19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

5/22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

5/25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High

6/1 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

6/2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

6/8 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

6/9 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

6/15 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

6/16 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

6/22 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

6/23 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

6/30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

7/7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

7/10 – Washington, DC @ FedExField

7/11 – Washington, DC @ FedExField

7/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

7/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

7/17 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

7/20 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

7/21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

7/22 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

7/26 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

7/27 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

7/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

8/3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

8/4 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

8/7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

8/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

8/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

8/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

8/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

8/25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

8/28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

8/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

9/1 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

9/8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

9/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

9/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

9/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

9/29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

10/5 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

10/6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

10/19 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium

10/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium

11/2 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium

11/6 – Brisbane, AU @ The Gabba

11/9 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium

