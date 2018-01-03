Filed Under:movies, slender man, slenderman, Trailer

The first trailer for “Slender Man” (also known as Slenderman) was released today and it lives up to the creep factor one would expect from the meme turned true-life horror epsiode – Remember in 2014 when two girls stabbed their 12-year old friend and blamed Slenderman? *Shudder.

The trailer is a fright-fest of creepy insects, possessed children, haunted forests and self mutilation. Slenderman himself makes only a brief appearance at the end of the trailer, but it’s enough to give you the heebie jeebies.

“Slender Man” directed by Sylvain White (“I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer”) and is set to be released May 18.

