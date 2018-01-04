Two of the biggest stars in 2017 wasted absolutely zero time taking over 2018 as Bruno Mars hit up Cardi B for the remix of “Finesse” and then gave us a music video for our viewing pleasure.

The music video looks like it was shot in 1992 and that’s what made it so glorious. Cardi B and Bruno rocked retro gear and of course, Bruno Mars had to throw in some classic, old-school dance moves and we were loving every second of it.

The music video serves as a beautiful dedication to In Living Color and I think I can safely speak for everybody when I say that they did an outstanding job.

We are 4 days into 2018 and we may already have the collaboration of they year.