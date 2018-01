Halsey snorting a suspicious substance that appears to be coke while on a yacht with friends in Miami this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/u7L9atxKkg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 3, 2018

Looks like it’s a little snowy in Florida this time of year.

I’m not one to immediately jump to assumptions or anything like that, but I have a feeling Halsey is doing something my mother would not approve of.

We wonder how much dough this photographer is rolling in right now – Click- Here’s Halsey, putting something that suspiciously looks like cocaine up her nose while chilling poolside, like a queen.

It looks like Halsey does more than just sing about living like a rock star.