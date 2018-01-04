Clothing rack(Dreamstime)

By Evonne Ermey

Times are tough for brick and mortar stores who struggle to hold their own as online shopping hedges profits. One of the latest casualties? Macy’s department stores.

Thursday the retailer announced that they plan to let go 5,000 employees and close 11 stores.

Four of the 11 store closures are in California.

The location of stores slated for closure:

Downtown Miami, Fla.

Burlington Town Center, Burlington Vt.

Novato (Furniture) Novato, Calif.

Laguna Hills Mall, Laguna Hiss, Calif.

Magic Valley mall, Twin Falls, Idaho

Birchwood Mall, Fort Gratiot Township, Mich.

The Oaks, Gainesville, Fla.

Stonestown Galleria, San Francisco, Calif.

Fountain Place, Cincinnati, Ohio

Westside Pavilion, Los Angeles, Calif.

Honey Creek Mall, Terre Haute, Ind.

Clearance sales at the stores will start as early as next week.