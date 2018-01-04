Hello, rain??

As we all know, it’s been an extremely dry start to the water year in San Diego. By this time a year ago, we were thoroughly drenched and had been hit by several storms already.

But things may be changing.

The National Weather Service in San Diego says we can expect a storm system to move into Southern California very early next week. The best shot at rain will come late Monday and into Tuesday.

If you’re hoping for snow in Southern California, there may not be much of that stuff. This will not be a cold system, so accumulating snowfall is only forecast at the highest peaks. A brief period of snow is possible at Big Bear, though the substantial accumulations are likely above 7000 feet