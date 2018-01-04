By Evonne Ermey

Tech meets tattoo in this video showing Sakyra Morris using an iPhone app to play back a sound wave tattoo of the last voicemail message she received from her late grandmother.

While we’ve seen sound wave tattoos trend for a few years now, this is the first time we’ve seen one actually played back.

The app, called Skin Motion, reads the sound wave and plays it back through the phone’s speakers.

The last call that Morris received from her grandmother was a birthday message. Get ready for your heart to melt.

My grandma passed away my junior year of high school. A month before she passed, she left me a voicemail wishing me happy birthday. Today I got that exact waveform tattooed across my heart, and I am able to play it just by holding my camera over it❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nwoQ2Bn1DM — ✨s.o.s. (@sakyrahhh) January 3, 2018