Filed Under:Filthy, Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods

In honor of his new single, “Filthy,” Justin Timberlake is taking over ENERGY 97.3 FM all weekend long!

Yes! We couldn’t think of a better way to start the new year than having Justin PERSONALLY deliver his new music to our radio station.

That’s right, J.T. is giving our DJ’s the weekend off starting Friday from 7p – 12a, Saturday from 10a – 3p, and Sunday 2p – 7p.Tune in all weekend (Friday through Sunday) to hear from JT himself, as he shares all of the dirty details on his new single and album.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live