#MARVYJREACTS has become a thing and I happily am proud to embarrass myself and give you my first honest, genuine, real reaction to BRAND NEW MUSIC that we premiere!

So….. after world premiering brand new Taylor Swift and Sam Smith in 2017 to name a few, you KNOW where this is going!

Not gonna lie I’M IN LOVE with Cardi B hopping on Bruno Mars’ “Finesse”— IT’S GIVING ME 90’s, BEATS, VOCALS, MAKES ME WANNA TWO STEP, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY…. IT’S GIVING ME LIFE!!!

So here’s my reaction to it for the first time bear with me LOL!

Keep slayin’,

Marvy J.

