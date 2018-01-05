How the music world gon’ do me like this two days in a row!!! Here we go…. #MARVYJREACTS to “Filthy” by Justim Timberlake!

COME ON NOW, JT! World premiere of “Filthy”— He already took us to the future with FutureSex/LoveSounds, now he took us to the FUTURE FUTURE a la 2028 in his robotic Steve Jobs-esque music video (you NEED to see it).

Two of my favorite things in his brand new single: BASS and BEAT. HE WASN’T KIDDING WHEN HE LEFT US THE DIRECTIONS “THIS SONG SHOULD BE PLAYED VERY LOUD”, and that’s exactly what I did…. I LOVE IT!

Keep slayin’,

Marvy J.