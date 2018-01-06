Filed Under:Carpool Concert, Convention Center, Ford, Marvy J., Marvy J. Slay, San Diego, San Diego International Auto Show

Last weekend… SO MUCH FUN. IT WAS RIDICULOUS!

We spent Saturday at the San Diego International Auto Show at the Convention Center in Downtown San Diego with the Energy squad! Beautiful brand new vehicles, showcases, test drives, debuts of cars not even in showrooms yet, family interactive activities, and of course: CARPOOL CONCERT!

Shout out to Ford for letting us get into a brand new Ford Fusion RIGHT IN THE ENTRANCE of the auto show and letting show goers hop in with me to SING their hearts and butts off! I think they ALL slayed and you can tell in this video!

Keep slayin’,

Marvy J.

