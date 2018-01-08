Filed Under:CoCo, Disney, Disneyland, golden globes, Golden Globes 2017

By Alexia – Middays

I have now seen ‘Coco’ five times, lol! I know I’m crazy, but I don’t really think I am because it’s an amazing movie! I have cried each time I’ve seen the movie and that has to say something right?

My favorite thing about ‘Coco’ is that everyone can relate to it in some sort of way, which I think makes the movie so great. If you get a chance please go see the movie!

Now that I am a huge Coco fan I was extremely happy that it won a Golden Globe for Best Animated Motion Picture!
Congratulations Pixar and all involved with making my favorite movie of 2017 ‘Coco’!

