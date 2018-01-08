Filed Under:Catt Sadler, Debra Messing, E! Network, golden globes

The Golden Globes was a night filled with powerful messages, but it was Debra Messing who really turned heads with a statement about inequality.

During an interview on E!’s 2018 Golden Globes red carpet broadcast on Sunday, the Will & Grace actress used her platform to call out the network for allegedly not paying its former E! News co-host Catt Sadler equally.

And of course like many other stars, she was sporting an all-black outfit to make a statement about the epidemic of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

