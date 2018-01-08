(Photo by MN Chan/Getty Images)

Disneyland Southern California’s slow season is back, and with it, discounted multi-day tickets for Southern California residents.

Starting this week, Southern California residents can pick up a 2-day ticket to one of the parks for $159, only a little more than the single day price of $124.

The tickets are a limited sale, so visitors must purchase between January 8 and May 21. The tickets expire May 24 and are not available during the spring break period (March 23 to April 8)

To be eligible for the discount residents must prove they live within southern California ZIP codes 90000-93599, or in Baja California within ZIP codes 21000-22999. Ticket purchases with discount are limited to 5 per day