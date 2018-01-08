By Evonne Ermey

Ladies attending the Golden Globes last Sunday donned all black in protest of sexual harassment in Hollywood, Jessica Biel added a sliver of gray – in her hair, that is.

The actress’s sleek, side-combed updo was pulled back with a black ribbon and struck through with natural gray roots. She looked stunning.

Don’t get us wrong, all of the ladies on the carpet and off looked bold, empowered, and beautiful, but Biel’s choice to wear a naturally graying mane was refreshing.

It might not seem like a big deal, but in an industry seemingly obsessed with youth and physical perfection, Biel’s choice feels like a flag – Let your body manifest physical signs of life experience and personal growth – silver foxes are fierce too.