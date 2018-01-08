Justin Timberlake is taking over North America and we couldn’t be more ready!

Just days after taking over our air waves with his first single, “Filthy,” off his upcoming studio album, Man of the Woods, JT announced in a video that he’ll be embarking on a brand new tour, four years after his famed 20/20 Experience World Tour wrapped.

See The Man of the Woods Tour dates below:

3/13/2018 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre

3/18/2018 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

3/21/2018 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

3/25/2018 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

3/27/2018 — Chicago, IL — United Center

3/31/2018 — Cleveland, OH — Quicken Loans Arena

4/2/2018 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

4/4/2018 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

4/8/2018 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

4/12/2018 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Smart Home Arena

4/14/2018 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

4/24/2018 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

4/28/2018 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum

5/2/2018 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/5/2018 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

5/7/2018 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

5/9/2018 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

5/11/2018 — Atlanta, GA — Infinite Energy Arena

5/14/2018 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center

5/15/2018 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

5/18/2018 — Miami, FL — American Airlines Arena

5/19/2018 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — BB&T Center

5/23/2018 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

5/27/2018 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

5/30/2018 — Memphis, TN — FedEx Forum