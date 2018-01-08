Filed Under:2018 Winterg Games, Alexa Scimeca Knierim, Chris Knierim, figure skating, San Diego, United States, Winter Olmpics

We are a month away from the Winter Wonderland known as the Winter Olympics and couple of San Diego’s own will be representing the greatest country in the world during this glorious competition.

U.S. pair, Alexa Scimeca Knierim and her husband Chris Knierim are poised to make the Olympic team after topping the pairs figure skating program Thursday. The Knierims have been the top-scoring U.S. pair each of the last four seasons and stood to be named the lone U.S. Olympic pairs team.

The entire country is putting their faith in the couple to end a 30 year drought. The pair, who have been married since June 26, 2016, hope to make Olympic history at the 2018 Winter Games; American pairs figure skaters haven’t medaled at the Olympics since 1988.

