Leave it up to Operah to take over the Golden Globes with an earth-shattering speech that let everyone know that the time is up.

The talk show host, actress, producer, philanthropist, and all-around media heavyweight, delivered a moving address in accepting the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMill award for career achievement.

In a nearly 10-minute speech in, she touched on the historical struggle for civil and gender rights, her personal story, and a mood of optimism ahead.

So let the rumors of #Oprah2020 begin.