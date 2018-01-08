Filed Under:#Oprah2020, golden globes, Oprah, Oprah Winfrey, Speech

Leave it up to Operah to take over the Golden Globes with an earth-shattering speech that let everyone know that the time is up.

The talk show host, actress, producer, philanthropist, and all-around media heavyweight, delivered a moving address in accepting the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMill award for career achievement.

In a nearly 10-minute speech in, she touched on the historical struggle for civil and gender rights, her personal story, and a mood of optimism ahead.

So let the rumors of #Oprah2020 begin.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live