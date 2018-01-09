Filed Under:barbie, funny, Instagram, moms

If art imitates life then you’re going to love the hip, new Instagram mom on your feed, @Tiff_thebarbie.

Inspired by the Instagram feeds of millennial moms, pregnant with birth announcement and charmingly chaotic family scenes, @Tiff_theBarbie does not disappoint- baby bumps, hot co-parent with abs.

Tiff the Barbie is the ultimate #momlife influencer.

If you’re a parent, or a friend of a parent in the age of Instagram, you’re going to recognize some of these “candid” snapshots.

We’re completely obsessed with this account.

👠👠 future fashionista 👠👠

A post shared by 💖11.01.15💖 (@tiff_thebarbie) on

