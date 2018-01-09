It’s no secret that the University of Alabama football team fans are the biggest winners right now, after their thrilling overtime win against Georgia.

Drake decided to put down a friendly wager with Quavo, who is a die-hard Georgia Bulldogs fan, and came out winning a BUNCH of money. We are talking about stacks on stacks ON STACKS.

“I need all my chips, Quavo!! I need my chips with the Huncho Jack DIP my boy!” Drake screams as he celebrates the Bama victory while throwing around $100 bills.

There is no word on the official amount Drake won, we’ll just let our imaginations run wild.