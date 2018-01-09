Filed Under:Alabama, Drake, Georgia, National Championship, quavo

It’s no secret that the University of Alabama football team fans are the biggest winners right now, after their thrilling overtime win against Georgia.

Drake decided to put down a friendly wager with Quavo, who is a die-hard Georgia Bulldogs fan, and came out winning a BUNCH of money. We are talking about stacks on stacks ON STACKS.

“I need all my chips, Quavo!! I need my chips with the Huncho Jack DIP my boy!” Drake screams as he celebrates the Bama victory while throwing around $100 bills.

There is no word on the official amount Drake won, we’ll just let our imaginations run wild.

