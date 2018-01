Last night’s College Football National Championship between Alabama and Georgia was one of the best football games you will ever see, but not even the overtime thriller could outshine the halftime performance that was brought to you courtesy of Kendrick Lamar.

The Compton rapper took to the stage to perform songs off his Grammy-nominated album DAMN. – “DNA.,” “ELEMENT.,” and “HUMBLE.” He closed his set with his new song for the upcoming Black Panther film, “All the Stars.”