It’s easy to call Kanye West names because we are unfamiliar with how he acts, but to call him a bad person is a stretch, and if you are one of those people who wants to disagree, allow me to introduce you to this story.

A pre-teen was dying of cancer, and her final wish was to have Yeezy rap a song for her. When Kanye heard, he immediately jumped on FaceTime to spend some time with the super-fan.

The two talked for a while and then they rapped her favorite song “I Love Kanye” together . She spent her last moments in pure happiness before losing her battle with cancer.

So before you judge Kanye, just remember this story.

 

