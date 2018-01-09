Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

It’s easy to call Kanye West names because we are unfamiliar with how he acts, but to call him a bad person is a stretch, and if you are one of those people who wants to disagree, allow me to introduce you to this story.

This girl in my town had cancer and Kanye called her a couple days ago to rap for her. I think Kim was there too. Wasn’t even blasted on social media or anything. She passed yesterday. I have so much respect for him tho. Making her happy in her last moments. — debbie (@stalkdebbie) January 3, 2018

A pre-teen was dying of cancer, and her final wish was to have Yeezy rap a song for her. When Kanye heard, he immediately jumped on FaceTime to spend some time with the super-fan.

The two talked for a while and then they rapped her favorite song “I Love Kanye” together . She spent her last moments in pure happiness before losing her battle with cancer.

So before you judge Kanye, just remember this story.