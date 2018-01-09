Photo: Crash / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Kendrick Lamar fans are getting a taste of the rapper’s new music through the latest Black Panther trailer.

Lamar, who serves as executive producer of the film’s soundtrack, teams up with Vince Staples for a beat-heavy track that highlights the intensity of the forthcoming Marvel film.

A 90-second movie clip features slick rhymes from both rappers and introduces viewers to more of a look of the movie’s main characters.

In the film, Chadwick Boseman plays the lead role of T’Challa (Black Panther), who returns home to the technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to lead the country after his father dies. Michael B. Jordan is Black Panther’s nemesis Erik Killmonger and Lupita Nyong’o pays the spy, Nakia.

The title of the collaboration between Lamar and Staples has not yet been announced.

Hear a snippet of Kendrick’s latest in the trailer below.