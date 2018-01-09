Filed Under:golden globes, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Mariah Carey, Meryl Streep

You might remember the story we posted yesterday where Mariah Carey stole the seat of THE Meryl Streep at The Golden Globes. She said it was an accident, but it’s obvious that Mariah saw another powerful woman figure and wanted to belittle her. What else would we expect from Mariah?

Well, now it’s time for us to hear Streep’s side of the story.

During her stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress didn’t hold anything back when asked about the incident, telling Jimmy Kimmel, “B*tch stole my seat!”

Of course, Meryl was only joking, but in a perfect world, maybe she isn’t. .

Am I secretly hoping this is a real life battle? Of course I am. This cat fight would reach legendary heights.

 

